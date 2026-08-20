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Loh Kean Yew crashes out of BWF World Championships after another loss to Victor Lai

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in action during his Badminton World Federation World Championships men’s singles round-of-32 win over Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu on Aug 19.

SINGAPORE – It was a sick feeling of deja vu as Singapore’s top player Loh Kean Yew was dumped out of the Badminton World Federation World Championships by Victor Lai for the second year in a row as the Canadian won 22-20, 21-18 in their last-16 encounter on Aug 20.

The world No. 7 will go on to play either Indonesia’s world No. 3 Jonatan Christie or Denmark’s 26th-ranked Rasmus Gemke in the quarter-finals on Aug 21, where another win will secure the Canadian trailblazer back-to-back medals at the world championships.

Loh, 29, had shot to fame when he upset then world No. 1 and now-retired Viktor Axelsen en route to his 2021 world title, while Lai won a surprise joint-bronze in 2025 before earning his first BWF World Tour title with his remarkable triumph at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open in June.

In only the second match between two players who have experienced a meteoric rise in their respective careers, Lai was able to frustrate Loh with his trademark defence as he raced to an 11-5 advantage in the opening game at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi, India.

But 13th-ranked Loh combined patience, composure and smashes as powerful as 436kmh to win 11 out of the next 12 points to lead 16-12.

But Lai, 21, rediscovered his defensive touch and wore down his opponent with long rallies that went up to 62 shots to win 22-20.

The second game followed a similar script as Lai’s early 9-7 lead was met by six straight points from Loh, before the Canadian prevailed.

In their 2025 quarter-final, Lai also won 22-20, 21-18, albeit under more controversial circumstances.

In a tight encounter, he won a point despite tumbling into Loh’s half of the court, and admitted to The Straits Times in an interview in May 2026 that “it should have been” a fault, although the umpire insisted it wasn’t.