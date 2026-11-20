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Loh Kean Yew bows out of Hong Kong Open after quarter-final defeat by India’s Lakshya Sen

The BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament in Hong Kong is Loh Kean Yew’s first competitive outing since he clinched a historic silver at the Asian Games in September.

SINGAPORE – National badminton player Loh Kean Yew’s run at the Hong Kong Open ended in the quarter-finals after a 17-21, 21-10, 13-21 defeat by India’s Lakshya Sen on Nov 20.

With his win at the Kai Tak Arena, 11th-ranked Sen avenged his loss to world No. 12 Loh in the round of 32 at the Asian Games, and extended his head-to-head record against the Singaporean to 8-5.

Sen will next face either Denmark’s world No. 3 Anders Antonsen or China’s 36th-ranked Zhu Xuan Chen in the semi-finals.

Loh had posted come-from-behind victories in the earlier rounds of the tournament. He beat Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu-jen 21-23, 21-12, 21-18 in the round of 32 and then Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 12-21, 21-9, 21-14 in round of 16.

The BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament in Hong Kong is Loh’s first competitive outing since he clinched a historic silver at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in September, when he became the first Singaporean man to win a badminton medal at the continental showpiece.

But he took a break after the Asiad to recover from an abdominal strain, a recurrence of the same injury he sustained in June.