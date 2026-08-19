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Loh Kean Yew battles into last 16 at BWF World Championships but Jason Teh falls short

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew hitting a return during his 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 win over Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the BWF World Championships in New Delhi on Aug 19.

Singapore’s top shuttler Loh Kean Yew booked his spot in the round of 16 at the BWF World Championships with a hard-fought victory over Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong on Aug 19.

At the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, the world No. 13 was made to work by his 21st-ranked opponent before he eventually ground out a 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 comeback win.

Entering the last-32 clash, the head-to-head record between the two players stood at 3-3. Their previous meeting was during the Denmark Open in 2024, when Loh came through after dropping the first game as well.

In a battle between 29-year-olds who are “good friends”, Lee once again got off to a confident start and built a 7-4 lead before the Singaporean battled back to level things up at 10-10.

But after winning the next three points, Lee rode on the momentum to clinch the first game in 19 minutes.

Loh, the 2021 world champion, responded in the second stanza by surging to a 7-0 advantage.

While Lee managed to claw his way back and reduce the deficit to just two points at 19-17, a sublime cross-court net shot and smash down the line sealed the game for Loh.

The deciding game started in similar fashion to the first but this time, with the score tied at 8-8, it was Loh who got on the front foot and he never looked back, claiming the win in 64 minutes.

Speaking to the media after the match, he said: “The intensity was there, both of us needed to be very focused in order to get the points.

“I just take it one match at a time. I come here to fight to the end and try my best for every point. Just keep pushing.”

Awaiting in the next round is Canadian Victor Lai, who beat Loh in the quarter-finals of the 2025 edition, and the Singaporean is hoping to turn the tables on the world No. 7 on Aug 20.

“Last year he was a dark horse, but this year I think he is a contender himself... He has grown a lot so it’s going to be even tougher to face off against him.

“I don’t put revenge in my mind, but of course I want to win – everyone wants to win. Just fight.”

Loh’s compatriot Jason Teh, 25, was not as fortunate in his three-game showdown against Jonatan Christie on Aug 19.

The world No. 33 stunned the third-ranked Indonesian by taking the first stanza and saved five game points in the second, but ran out of steam in the 19-21, 21-19, 21-11 loss.

It was Teh’s seventh defeat in as many matches by the 28-year-old, who will face Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the last 16.

Singaporean men’s doubles pair Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo play Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in a later match on Aug 19.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, world No. 1 An Se-young took just 32 minutes to breeze past 18-year-old Indonesian Thalita Wiryawan 21-15, 21-11.

The 24-year-old South Korean will be up against Dane Mia Blichfeldt in the next round.