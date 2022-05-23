Loh has to settle for silver as SEA Games draws to a close

Singapore's SEA Games campaign in Hanoi ended yesterday without the gold medal the country craved for as badminton world champion and 10th-ranked Loh Kean Yew lost the men's singles final 21-13, 21-13 to Thailand's world No. 18 Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the Bac Giang Gymnasium.

The last local male shuttler to triumph at the biennial Games was Wong Shoon Keat at the 1983 edition held in Singapore.

Despite Loh's near-miss - he was also a losing finalist at the 2019 Games in the Philippines - there were a lot of positives from the Republic's overall performances in Vietnam.

The contingent of 424 athletes - 245 were debutants - competing across 33 sports clinched 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals, a haul which senior sports officials said "met our targets and expectations in our internal projections", and suggests a "bright future" ahead for Singapore sport.

It is the country's third-best showing at an away SEA Games, behind only Kuala Lumpur (58 golds) in 2017 and the Philippines (53) in 2019, both of which featured a significantly larger contingent of athletes.

Singapore's athletes also set five Games records, 16 national marks and 41 personal bests. The Republic finished fifth in the medal standings, behind Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The closing ceremony will be held today.