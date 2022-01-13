Loh gets $200k in a day

National shuttler Loh Kean Yew's cash rewards for winning the Badminton World Federation World Championships are now close to $500,000 as he received his single biggest incentive yet.

The Karim Family Foundation, which is set up by the family of Indonesian tycoon Bachtiar Karim and his wife Dewi Sukwanto, has given the Singaporean $200,000 to reward him for his exploits at the World Championships last month, and to urge him to continue pursuing his dream of winning an Olympic medal.

The foundation had contacted SPH Media Trust's Chinese Media Group to get in touch with the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) in order to make the contribution last week.

Karim is ranked 10th on Forbes' list of Indonesia's 50 richest last year with a net worth of US$3.5 billion (S$4.72 billion).

He runs Musim Mas, an integrated palm oil firm, with his brothers Burhan and Bahari.

The 64-year-old is known for his philanthropy, with Musim Mas Holdings having gifted $2.27 million to Karim's alma mater, the National University of Singapore, to start a professorship in sustainability in its business school in 2010.

The company also donated $5 million to various causes, including the Singapore General Hospital and the Alzheimer's Disease Association - now known as Dementia Singapore - in 2020.

Karim's daughter Cindy, one of the foundation's principals, told The Straits Times: "We've been following Kean Yew's career since he beat Lin Dan in 2019. When we watched him again in his games (at the world championships), we knew he's definitely here to stay.

"He definitely has immense potential to become one of the top players in the world. And especially being the first badminton champion from Singapore, we really find him even more exceptional."

Karim's son Chayadi, also a principal at the foundation, told Lianhe Zaobao: "The purpose of this incentive is to make him a role model for youths... I have observed this young man for a long time now and I very much admire his indefatigable spirit.

"We hope Kean Yew can continue playing good badminton without any worries. We want to show that it is good to pursue sports not just as a hobby, but also as a career. We hope more young aspiring athletes will follow in his footsteps so that Singapore's sporting standards can be raised."

The Karims' gesture takes Loh's rewards kitty to over $496,000.

This includes money from a crowdfunding exercise initiated by Wei Chan, an SBA committee member, on a personal basis on Jan 2, which drew more than 700 donors who contributed over $166,000. Local business leaders and individuals, as well as SBA and its equipment and apparel sponsor Li-Ning have also chipped to the tune of $130,000.

The pot could increase to $1 million as The Straits Times understands that the SBA is in the midst of negotiating a multi-year, six-figure sponsorship deal.

Loh, who is currently competing at the India Open, said: "I am very grateful to the many sponsors and well-wishers like Mr Karim who have offered various rewards and encouragement following my win. For athletes, this is a recognition of our hard work and sacrifices.

"Doing my best and making my country proud has always been my priority. Knowing that there are many people out there who are very supportive, generous and encouraging towards local athletes means a lot to me.

"There are too many people who have helped me in my life and I can never thank them enough. Without all the support and encouragement, I wouldn't be standing on the podium."

The 24-year-old did not receive any prize money for winning the World Championships and he is also not eligible for the Singapore National Olympic Council's Major Games Award Programme as it applies only to the SEA, Asian, Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

SBA president Lawrence Leow was also encouraged by Karim's "significant donation" and the outpouring of support for Loh.

Noting that "every source of encouragement" is appreciated by the SBA, he said: "With the continued support of Sport Singapore and sponsors, we are inspired and well-placed to groom more players to give Singaporeans more reasons to cheer in the coming years."

Meanwhile, Singapore's shuttlers remained unbeaten at the India Open in New Delhi yesterday.

Mixed doubles world No. 182 Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han beat India's 564th-ranked pair of T. Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada 21-12, 21-17 in 26 minutes and will meet another local duo, world No. 978 Akshan Shetty and Simran Singhi today.

Hee partnered Loh Kean Hean in the men's doubles to beat India's 81st-ranked Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala 21-16, 21-16. They will play locals Gaurav Deswal and Shubham Yadav for a quarter-final spot.