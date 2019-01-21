Loh falls, mixed pair win in Swedish Open finals

A week after his sensational Thailand Masters victory over Chinese great Lin Dan, Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew reached another final at the Swedish Open in Lund yesterday.

The 21-year-old was, however, beaten 21-11, 21-15 in 40 minutes by Japan's world No. 133 Minoru Koga.

The Swedish Open is a BWF International Series event on the Grade 3 Continental Circuit, below the Grade 2 World Tour level in which Loh had beaten Lin.

In yesterday's final, world No. 77 Loh led in the early stages and made some brilliant smashes and drop shots in long rallies, but Koga gradually seized the initiative by cleverly moving his opponent around the court.

While Loh's winning streak ended at 11 matches, other local shuttlers tasted success in the same tournament.

Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Tan Wei Han won the mixed doubles final after beating Denmark's Mikkel Mikkelsen and Mai Surrow 21-14, 21-16 in 33 minutes.

The world No. 171 pair stretched their unbeaten start this year to 14 wins following their Estonian International triumph the week before. In both tournaments, they have had to progress from the qualifiers.

Danny and Tan formed their partnership last year and have played only four tournaments together.

Tan, 25, said: "I'm pairing with Danny now because my previous partner, Terry Hee, enlisted for National Service.

"The coaches felt Danny and I had potential as a team and we are very pleased to win three tournaments in our short time working together."

The trio will be competing at the Jan 26-Feb 1 Singapore National Open Championships.