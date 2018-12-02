Loh and behold, Schooling's new girlfriend?

Does Singapore's first Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling have a new girlfriend?

Social media posts suggest former Malaysian national swimmer Christina Loh, 23, may be his new love interest. She posted a photo with Schooling, 23, on Instagram on Nov 19, with the caption:

"This gem is extra special... So glad being (sic) able to watch you race again. #ProudPanda #FishyandPandaReunited."

He responded with three heart emojis on her post.

She also posted a selfie of them on June 16, his birthday, on her account which has been made private since the story made the rounds online yesterday.

Schooling was back in town last month for the local leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup, where he won a bronze in the short-course 50m butterfly and a silver in the 4x50m mixed medley relay.

Loh graduated from Florida State University this year and is based in Kuala Lumpur, her social media profiles say.

The breaststroke specialist won golds in the 100m and 200m at the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar and left the national team in 2015 to focus on her studies.

Schooling has been linked with several women but he has not publicly acknowledged any of these rumours. He is completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Texas (UT) in Austin.

In January this year, he posted a photo of his family celebrating the new year with fellow UT student Mikaela Martinez in the United States.

When asked if she was his girlfriend, a source close to the Schooling camp said she is his "friend".

In 2016, his mother May said he has "many female friends", in response to speculation over her son's love life.