Logan's top pair face off at Kranji

It is always a big headache when you have two great chances running in the same race.

Trainer Donna Logan is faced with that problem at Kranji this afternoon.

She has her Fortuna NZ Racing Stable-owned prolific pair - Entertainer and King Arthur - engaged in the $85,000 Class 2 event over the Polytrack 1,100m in Race 6 (2.30pm).

"Of course, I would rather not have them in the same race. But there were no other races for them. I didn't have much of a choice," said Logan.

"The next available race is a Class 3 race over 1,200m on March 13. Then it's all the way till April 30 for another Class 3 1,200m. Looks like they'll have to run together again."

The comforting part is that her two speedsters have drawn well in today's eight-horse contest.

King Arthur, a five-time winner including his last four starts, gets pole position. He will be ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, affectionately known as Jimmy at Kranji.

Entertainer, a seven-time winner including his last start, will break from Gate 4. A'Isisuhairi Kasim aka Harry will be on board.

Like a mother who would not be drawn into choosing a favourite child, Logan would not split them. But she has a pretty good idea who would get to play the rabbit's role.

"They've both got gate speed. The draws were the determining factor, and the good news is they have both drawn well," she said.

"Between the two, Entertainer is the quicker out of the gates and I reckon he will lead. But King Arthur won't be far behind.