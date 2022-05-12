Logan's fine run to continue

Donna Logan, who bagged a fine double at the last meeting, can continue the good work on Saturday.

Kranji's only woman trainer saddled Olympia and King Arthur to win their races last Sunday.

And there could be more coming along.

Logan, who returned from a long-overdue holiday in New Zealand only recently, has entered a team of 13 horses.

It is the biggest by any trainer for the bumper 12-race programme - and it could prove a lucky number.

Among those seen with winning chances are her two last-start winners, Axel and God's Gift.

Then, of course, there are the talented youngsters, Deception and Rahotu.

Deception showed promise early on but has since not been able to put together a winning show.

Three times, he finished second. And it must have been especially painful for his connections when he went down narrowly to Istataba in mid-March.

That day, they backed him down to $20 second pick and watched as he was beaten by a head in that race over 1,200m.

Deception is down to contest Race 2 - the Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m - and Logan has ensured her charge makes his presence felt.

The well-bred son of I Am Invincible was at the trials on Tuesday morning. But he was not out to score any points.

Indeed, if anything, it looked like he was having a good stretch-out. Up in the saddle, champion jockey Hakim Kamaruddin had an easy time.

Deception finished last in the field of eight, but he was less than six lengths behind the winner.

As for Rahotu, he will see action in Race 6, the Open Maiden event over 1,400m. Hakim will also be on the reins.

A son of Invincible Spirit, Rahotu won two trials in fine style before Logan sent him to the races.

But things did not pan out the way the stable expected.

Rahotu gave the handlers a tough time behind the stalls and he ruined his chances by losing ground at the start.

He then raced ungenerously in the middle stages of the 1,200m race.

But he is better than that. Saturday's 1,400m could be what he is looking for.

As for Logan's two last-start winners, both should run big races.

Axel finished like a bullet train over the 1,400m. He should be even better over the mile in the penultimate race.

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow retains the ride.

Same, too, with God's Gift, who is engaged in Race 9.

He showed fighting spirit when beating Gold Kingdom over the Polytrack 1,700m a fortnight ago.

He remains in Class 5 and will again have winning apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli astride.

Logan has kept her charge on his toes for the latest assignment.

Yes, it could be a good weekend for Logan, whose double on Sunday helped her break into the Top 5 in the trainers' premiership.

She is on 15 winners - equal with Daniel Meagher but superior on second-placed finishes.

Tim Fitzsimmons, who is having a stellar season, leads the pack with 25 wins - and counting.