Logan loses Silent is Gold

Trainer Donna Logan has lost her golden ticket to the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m. The likely favourite, Silent Is Gold, has left her.

But the Kiwi lady is taking the blow in her stride. She has still not written off her chances.

The vastly improved galloper had sprung as the top fancy for the race, once slated as the first leg of the discontinued Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, in the wake of his sterling wins at his last two starts under Logan.

But, to her dismay, she soon found out after the last Novice win on May 21 that she would not be the Star Turn gelding's trainer come June 18 on Sprint day.

And, for any future endeavours for that matter.

The owners Buddy Buddy Stable have decided to move their exciting prospect to trainer Stephen Gray, along with Buddy Buddy and Prioritize, an unraced three-year-old.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Logan, especially the departure of Silent Is Gold.

But, true to the name, sometimes the least said, the better.

Having been at both the receiving and dispensing end of stable transfers, Logan understands the transient nature of racehorses and that such decisions have always been the owners' prerogative.

"Silent Is Gold will be the biggest threat in the Three-Year-Old races this year. Unfortunately, he's gone to Stephen Gray," she said.

"I did tell the owners to please leave Silent Is Gold with me, at least until the 3YO races.

"Oh well, at least I got two wins out of him."

The trio left about the same time Logan's senior track rider Saimee Jumaat joined Gray recently.

The former eight-time Singapore champion jockey actually had Buddy Buddy during his training days at Kranji (2017-2020).

Upon relinquishing his trainer's licence, he joined Mark Walker as senior track rider. He crossed to Logan after Walker returned to New Zealand earlier in the year.

All the while, the Buddy Buddy Stable had stayed loyal by following him wherever he went, including the latest move to another New Zealander - lock, stock and barrel.

The loss of Silent Is Gold still smarts. But it was not the end of the world for Logan and certainly not the end of her 3YO dreams.

Just on Saturday, her two new recruits brought her some comfort when both came from the ruck at their Kranji debut to finish second and fourth respectively to Dr Kardo in the Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

It was a pleasant surprise, given that neither Charminton ($108) nor Montana Flash ($67), also by Star Turn, were expected to upstage the $8 favourite Gold Ten Sixty-One, one of Tim Fitzsimmons' gun three-year-olds, who ran third.

But, as ripping as it was, Logan was not putting the cart before the horse after only one run.

"We're still debating whether they will go to the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint. We may be looking at a Restricted Maiden on June 26 instead," she said.

"We'll see how they pull up. The Classic is a more likely option at this stage, but Deception will definitely run in the Sprint."

The next leg - the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m - is on July 9.

The traditional third leg - the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m - has been scrapped.

Logan said she was not that surprised by Charminton and Montana Flash's cheeky first-up runs.

"They did work well," she said.

"There are always question marks leading into a first race, like how they will cope with the Polytrack as they've raced only on turf.

"Montana Flash showed reasonable form in strong company in Australia, while Charminton was twice placed in Australia as well.

"It was a hard call to split the two before the race. But Montana Flash is the good-looking flashy sort, but Charminton did show a bit of form in his trials, too.

"Montana Flash will probably get better over more ground, while Charminton is a sprinting type."