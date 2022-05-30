Logan hits century with 3yo Flashfast

Nothing beats "live" celebrations at the races, but it was still tequila shots all round over in Whangarei in New Zealand - after trainer Donna Logan hit her Singapore century with hot favourite Flashfast on Saturday.

After returning to her native land to attend her mother-in-law's funeral last Monday, Logan had planned to fly back in time for the Kranji race meeting.

Unfortunately, the flights were all booked until today.

The Kiwi horsewoman was keen to be on hand as she knew she had left Singapore sitting on the cusp of the landmark win, and had a strong feeling Flashfast would be the one to hand the coveted milestone in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over the Polytrack mile.

The hunch was spot-on, as the Dream Ahead three-year-old duly obliged under a confident ride from leading jockey Manoel Nunes.

The raucous cheers still brought the house down 8,500km away, as Logan watched the race on TV with friends and relatives at her accountant's house in Whangarei.

But it still felt a little bittersweet.

"I missed me milestone," she said ruefully in her New Zealand lilt.

"I knew I was on 99 when I left for the funeral. The plan was to get back to celebrate the ton, but I couldn't get a flight back until Monday.

"It was still nice to get the monkey off the back, even if I wasn't there. I'm bloody happy.

"They insist I bring the tequilas out, but I will get them to drink instead as I don't like tequilas."

Nunes might not have been in New Zealand to toast to the victory, but the form he is riding in is as flaming hot as the famous Mexican tipple.

Most pundits probably thought the fleet-footed Flashfast would lead in the small six-horse field.

But, against all odds, Nunes rode him cold in third place.

Once Flashfast collared race-leader Legacy Reign (Oscar Chavez) at the top of the straight, backers of the $7 favourite had few anxious moments to grapple with in the last 250m.

Liebestraum (Wong Chin Chuen) momentarily threatened with a stinging run on the outside.

But Flashfast kept doing his best work at the finish to open his account at his third start with 3/4 lengths to spare.

Legacy Reign did well to hang on for third, another length away.

The winning time was 1min 36.71sec for the 1,600m on the Polytrack.

"He's a lovely horse, a big beautiful horse. He's a pure stayer, more ground will be better for him," said Nunes.

"Those small fields are always tricky to ride in. I didn't want him to overrace, so I was happy to let them cross me.

"He was relaxed and easy throughout the race."

Logan concurred with the Brazilian hoop that a future over more ground awaits Flashfast.

"I told Nunes the horse needs more of a sustained run rather than sit and sprint, and that was why they took the drop early," she said.

"We also want to teach him a bit, and he was too strong on the day.

"He's always indicated us he would get more ground for sure, but he's still got a lot of learning and progressing to do."

With Logan a winner of around 850 winners, mostly in New Zealand, the 61-year-old trainer can now look forward to netting the next milestone - 1,000 career winners.