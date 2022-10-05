Logan has a pair of aces up her sleeve

It is not the main race on Saturday's card. That honour belongs to the Class 3 gallopers contesting the $70,000 Japan Racing Association Trophy over the Poly 1,100m.

But, sure as ever, the undercard presents some tantalising races and the one which jumps out from the page has got to be the $50,000 Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m on turf .

It brings together a compact field of 10 and leading trainer Donna Logan does appear to hold two aces. They are Fadaboy and Luxury Brand.

If this were a hand at a Texas Hold 'Em table, it would certainly be seen as a winning one.

However, there is another permutation. And it could mess things up for the leading yard. It comes in the shape of Red Dragon.

Prepared by Kranji's latest addition to its training ranks, Mahadi Taib, Red Dragon is blowing hot.

Already a winner, he finished fourth to Istataba at his last start. He was less than 11/2 lengths behind at the post.

Three starts earlier, in June, he came within a nostril of beating Vgor in a 1,400m contest on grass. That, after being held up in the straight.

Yes, he might not make your list of horses destined for greater glory. But, sure as ever, Red Dragon is no pushover.

Logan will surely have him down as the pebble in her high-heeled shoes.

But, being in the form she is in, she must still see Fadaboy and Luxury Brand as "outstanding".

Sent out separately at Kranji on Tuesday morning, both drew the oohs and ahhs from those watching the gallops on a busy morning by the Saturday entries.

Fadaboy had Jake Bayliss in the saddle when running the 600m in 38.3sec. He was unextended.

His stablemate, Luxury Brand, carried leading apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli over the same trip in 39.9sec, also at a leisurely pace.

As for Red Dragon, he flew over the 600m sprint in 36.5sec.

More about him later.

For now, here is how the two likely favourites in that $50,000 contest stack up.

Luxury Brand won his last start in really smart fashion. He beat a field of highly strung youngsters rather easily.

Holding second spot for most of the journey, he went after the leader, Petrograd, at the furlong mark.

He then drew away to beat them all like a schoolyard bully.

The margin was two lengths. It could easily have been three - or even four.

Then, from the gallops, there was Fadaboy.

With a name which rolls off the tongue rather easily, he is slowly garnering a fan base.

He is a speedy sort - which always gives his followers plenty of reason to cheer.

Like when winning a 1,200m sprint on grass on July 24.

The trial winner led his Restricted Maiden rivals on a merry chase, gradually wearing them out.

His buddy, Luxury Brand, threw down the gauntlet in the shadows of the winning post but Fadaboy clung on to win by a nose.

It was his first time at the races. The next couple of times he faced the starter, he managed to add to the coffers. He finished third on both occasions.

Will that form be enough to hold off trainer Mahadi's Red Dragon?

We shall soon find out. But one thing we know is that Red Dragon will not be easily intimidated.

With a featherweight (50kg) on his favourite surface - which is grass - Red Dragon must come into the picture.

The trip might seem a tad short, but we know one thing: When push comes to shove over the final furlong on Saturday, Red Dragon will be the one blowing fire.

Tuesday's fast work by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday