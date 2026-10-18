Liverpool still have ‘lots to improve’, says match-winner Isak

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LONDON – Alexander Isak said Liverpool have “still lots to improve” after the Swedish striker returned from injury to score the winner in a 2-1 victory over nine-man Brentford on Oct 17.

The Reds fell behind in west London to Keane Lewis-Potter’s header but the game turned just before half-time when Yehor Yarmoliuk was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Jeremy Jacquet.

Liverpool huffed and puffed after the break, but Victor Munoz finally levelled in the 62nd minute when he cut in to beat Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher with a left-foot finish.

Eight minutes later, Isak rifled in a shot from Bradley Barcola’s assist for his fifth goal of the season.

But the visitors struggled to see the game out comfortably, even after the Bees were reduced to nine men after Vitaly Janelt received a second yellow card in stoppage time for a foul on substitute Rio Ngumoha.

“I think there’s still lots to improve. We’re taking steps and we’re grabbing points on the way which is important,” said Isak, who was left watching the final stages as an anxious spectator after being replaced.

“Us from the bench were screaming for the team to keep the ball and just play out the game.”

Victory has taken Liverpool’s league tally to 12 points, one behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

But Reds boss Andoni Iraola was frustrated with how his side managed the game after Isak’s winner.

“I think we played really well until the 2-1. After that we started to protect something, I think we didn’t manage the last minutes well,” said the Spaniard.

“We lacked some composure on the ball. Sometimes it was just about keeping the ball more and not going for the goal with the first chance.”

Iraola will also have fitness issues to grapple with after Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong both came off at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Szoboszlai, who had missed the Reds’ last two outings with an injury, was forced off in the first half, while Frimpong, who introduced as a half-time substitute, was replaced just seven minutes later with Munoz moving to right-back.

Iraola confirmed that Szoboszlai and Frimpong will be out for some time, noting the “very delicate situation” as the team did not have a “proper recovery” after returning home late at night following their 6-3 Champions League win over LASK in Austria on Oct 14.

He said: “You are in doubt between the players that have already started two games and are very tired, or the players that are recovering from injuries but you’re probably not 100% certain.

“They were different cases. Dom felt the same injury, it’s not a new injury and was probably not healed enough, so we will need more time with him. Jeremie’s was new, I think he finished cramping the other day (against LASK).

“I put him on because playing against 10, going forward I thought he could give us more than Ronald (Araujo). After, I value a lot and he was very good, Victor playing as a right-back.”

In other games on Oct 17, Fulham moved off the foot of the table with their first league win of the season after seven outings, a 1-0 victory at home to Hull City.

Alex Iwobi’s 33rd-minute strike at Craven Cottage was enough to earn their new manager Alvaro Arbeloa a long-overdue league win.

At St. James Park, midfielder Johan Manzambi registered his second goal in as many games to give Aston Villa a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

The Swiss international, who was also on the score sheet when Villa trounced Turkish side Fenerbahce 6-0 at home in a midweek Champions League match, scored with a bullet header from Joao Gomes’ cross late in the first half. AFP, REUTERS