Liverpool can challenge for title with a few more signings, says former Red Gary McAllister

SINGAPORE – Despite an underwhelming 2022-23 season for Liverpool, former Reds midfielder Gary McAllister is feeling bullish about the upcoming campaign and believes they can “challenge the race at the very top” if they add a few more signings.

The Merseyside club missed out on Champions League qualification with a fifth-place finish in the Premier League, but have brought in reinforcements, raising hopes that they can launch a title tilt again.

“The way the club finished the season, the way the players and manager came together to finish the season really well even though they just missed out on Champions League, I feel like with the new signings, everybody must feel really positive,” said McAllister, who was speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Republic for the July 26-Aug 2 Singapore Festival of Football.

“I’m looking at the recruitment and some of the players we’ve been linked with as well. With a couple more additions, I’m sure Liverpool would be able to challenge the race at the very top.”

At the Singapore Festival of Football, Liverpool will take on Leicester City on July 30 for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy before facing Bayern Munich on Aug 2 for the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered.

Tottenham Hotspur will meet Lion City Sailors on July 26 for the Tiger Cup. All the matches will be played at the National Stadium.

While he is waiting for more recruits, McAllister, who made 55 appearances for the club from 2000 to 2002, feels Liverpool’s new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will help address their long-standing midfield woes.

Since winning the 2019-20 Premier League title, Liverpool’s midfield has been weakened by the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum in 2021, especially with Fabinho, 29, a pale shadow of his old self and captain Jordan Henderson now 33.

With James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also leaving at the end of their contracts this summer, McAllister believes Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, who are 24 and 22 respectively, “bring quality to the side”.

Mac Allister was one of the stars of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad in 2022 and has proven himself in the Premier League with Brighton, while Hungary captain Szoboszlai has impressed with RB Leipzig in the German top flight.

The Scot said: “You’ve got the added bonus of Mac Allister being a World Cup winner, he brings the confidence that comes with that. Both are very talented young players – they are both capable of scoring and making a goal.”

In addition to Mac Allister’s versatility, McAllister is also impressed by the midfielder’s ability off the ball.

The 58-year-old said: “He’s not afraid of hard work, he works really hard for the team out of possession.”

Other areas that Liverpool could look to strengthen are their strike force and defence. Last season, they conceded 47 goals in the Premier League as compared to 26 the year before.

In attack, Uruguayan Darwin Nunez has not lived up to expectations after signing for a club-record fee of £85 million (S$145.4 million) in 2022.

As the new season approaches, a hot topic has been the emergence of the Saudi Pro League, which is largely bankrolled by the government’s Public Investment Fund.

The big-money promise has attracted several high-profile players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner. Both Henderson and Fabinho have also been linked with teams in the league.

While McAllister noted the Saudis’ growing involvement in sport, he also pointed out that the project is in its infancy.

He said: “Bearing in mind the Champions League, Uefa and Fifa competitions, there’s a long way to go for other countries to try and take away the power of some of the great clubs that have existed for a long time.

“The game is new in Saudi so it’ll take a long time before they can actually match what’s happening across Europe, South America and even in the Major League Soccer.”