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Liverpool boss Iraola urges calm after defeats dent Anfield optimism

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Liverpool's Spanish head coach Andoni Iraola gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 1, 2026. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola gesticulating during their 1-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal on Nov 1.

PHOTO: AFP

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has called for a sense of perspective after consecutive defeats against Arsenal and Fenerbahce dampened the positive mood at Anfield.

Last week’s 1-0 defeat by the Gunners left the Reds nine points behind the Premier League leaders. Three days later, Liverpool suffered their first Champions League defeat of the season in Turkey.

Iraola, in his first campaign as Liverpool boss, admitted that the two losses had hurt as he prepares his team for the trip to struggling Crystal Palace on Nov 8.

“One week ago in this press conference, we were on a run, everything was in a good place, and we were in a better mood,” the Spaniard told reporters on Nov 6.

“And now, two defeats, it changes, and it has to change. It has to be like this, in clubs like ours. And now we have to react. After two defeats, we need the win against Palace away.”

Iraola said that highs and lows were inevitable so early in his reign after succeeding Arne Slot in June.

“When we lose a game, everyone is angry but we have to have some perspective and we know in the process there will be ups and downs,” said the former Bournemouth boss.

“We are not as bad as we look today, we were not as good as we looked one week ago and we have to have some perspective.

“This is part of my challenge also in terms of mood for the group.”

Iraola could welcome back midfielder Ryan Gravenberch against Palace. The Dutchman was an unused substitute in the loss to Arsenal and missed the Fenerbahce game due to heel discomfort.

“The only doubt we will have is Ryan,” said Iraola. “It’s a matter of pain. Let’s see if he can deal with the pain and help us.” AFP

More on this topic
Iraola calls for Liverpool to defend better as Reds collapse to Champions League loss at Fenerbahce
Iraola says too soon for title talk as in-form Liverpool welcome Arsenal
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.