Liu's advice to Xie helps maintain China's hurdles run

JAKARTA • Xie Wenjun successfully defended his 110m hurdles gold at the Asian Games yesterday to stretch China's winning streak in the race to 32 years - with a little help from hurdling great Liu Xiang.

The 28-year-old crossed the line in 13.34sec to hand China their ninth consecutive win in the event stretching back to the 1986 Games in Seoul.

After a slow start, he overtook silver medallist Chen Kuei-ru of Chinese Taipei at the final hurdle, when his rival appeared to stumble.

"I feel awesome now. The pressure is released," said Xie. "This medal is a very important medal not just for me but also Chinese hurdling, because it has been kept for a long time."

Xie revealed he had been given "special instructions" before the race by former Olympic champion and world-record holder Liu, who is revered as one of China's greatest sportsmen.

Liu, a three-time Games champion, won China's first track and field gold at the 2004 Olympics in Athens with a then joint-world record time of 12.91sec.

"He's my idol, and it is also an aim to catch up with him. But I'm still on the way," he added. "We trained together for seven or eight years, and we have similar personalities. Before the match, before I went to Europe, he gave me special instructions. I really thank him. Liu is always there. He's my elder brother... like a family member."

Since Liu's injury-enforced retirement in 2015, Xie has been heralded as his "heir", but he admitted to struggling with a knee injury coming into the Games.

"I'm only at 70 per cent. I'm also a bit surprised by the result. I only can maintain the knee. It's like a one-time use thing - it may get broken after... a short time," he said.

The only other country to achieve such a long streak in men's athletics at the Games is Japan, who won the men's pole vault at nine consecutive editions from 1951 to 1982.

China also had further cause for celebration after two 14-year-old divers became the youngest gold medallists at the Games yesterday.

Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie - fresh from their win in June's Diving World Cup - romped to victory in the women's synchronised 10m platform with a score of 361.38 points.

And the Chinese women's table tennis team claimed their 10th and fourth straight title after breezing past North Korea 3-0 in the final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA