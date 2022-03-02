List of major sporting sanctions

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Athletics: World Athletics has barred Russian athletes from all competitions.

Badminton: The Badminton World Federation has banned athletes and officials of Russia and Belarus from its events.

Boxing: The sport's four major approving bodies will not approve professional bouts in Russia.

Football: Russia has been barred from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Its domestic teams have been barred from Europe and St Petersburg has lost the hosting rights to this year's Champions League final. Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, set for Sept 25, has been axed.

Ice Hockey: All Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs have been barred from International Hockey Federation events. Ice Skating: Russian and Belarusian ice skaters have been barred from all competitions by the International Skating Union.

Rugby: World Rugby has barred Russia and Belarus from all international rugby activities "until further notice".

