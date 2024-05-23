LionRock not an investor in Inter Milan, unaffected by change of owner

MILAN - Hong Kong-based LionRock Capital ceased to be an investor in Inter Milan when U.S. fund Oaktree Capital Management provided financing to the Italian football club's main owner, a spokesperson for the Asian fund said on Wednesday.

Oaktree has taken ownership of Italian soccer champions Inter Milan after a missed 395 million euro ($428 million) payment from the club's Chinese majority shareholder.

"The recent transaction has not had any negative economic impact on any fund managed by LionRock and will not bear any future financial consequence whatsoever," the LionRock spokesperson said.

In 2019, LionRock became the second largest shareholder in Inter Milan with the acquisition of a 31.05% stake.

The spokesperson for LionRock declined to provide the identity of the investor who bought the stake.

Back in 2021, when Oaktree provided its financing to Inter Milan's Chinese owner, sources had said the fund would get LionRock's stake, but the information was never officially confirmed. REUTERS