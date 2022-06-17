Lionesses to face Hong Kong ahead of AFF Championship

The Lionesses will play Hong Kong twice this month as they gear up for the July 4-17 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship.

The two friendlies against the 78th-ranked Hong Kong, quarter-finalists at the last Asian Games, are at the Jalan Besar Stadium on June 23 and June 26.

The matches, as well as the AFF tournament in Manila, will allow them to continue building on their creditable showing at last month's SEA Games in Hanoi.

In their first outing at the biennial regional Games since 2003, world No. 135 Singapore held their own against teams like Laos (83rd), Myanmar (45th) and five-time SEA Games champions Thailand (43rd), finishing third in the four-team Group B.

They recorded a historic 1-0 win over Laos - their first victory at the regional tournament since 1985 - and lost 3-0 and 1-0 to Thailand and Myanmar respectively.

Coach Stephen Ng has named a provisional squad of 29 players for the friendlies against Hong Kong, including several debutantes who have impressed in the recently launched Deloitte Women's Premier League.

They include Tanjong Pagar United goalkeeper Nur Haziqah Haszman and midfielder Alyssa Deanna Yazrin, Albirex Niigata midfielder Irsalina Irwan and Still Aerion Women's forward Claire Tay.

Forward Summer Chong, who currently plays for Black Rock Football Club as part of her studies at High Mowing School in New Hampshire, United States was also promoted from the Under-19 national squad.

The Lionesses have been drawn in Group A with the Philippines, four-time champions Thailand, 2008 champions Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia for the AFF event.

In the eight editions of the competition, they have not gotten past the group stage.

Vietnam, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Cambodia and Laos are in Group B.

Since national team training resumed at the end of May, Ng has been heartened to see the team gelling well, noting the focus has been on improving technical skills and their transition play, as well as fine-tuning their defensive shape.

Captain Ernie Sulastri Sontaril feels their positive SEA Games outing has inspired the team to do better, saying: "It has boosted the team's morale and spurred us to continue improving."

Ng noted that the two friendlies would provide a test of increased intensity for his team, especially the debutantes, because Hong Kong have "skilful players who are also aggressive on the ball".

Vice-captain Stephanie Gigette Dominguez concurred, noting that the Lionesses will also face higher-ranked teams at the AFF event.

The 23-year-old said: "Going up against a reputable team like Hong Kong is important; it's the best way to learn and improve. We want to be better, and it is through these match-ups that we can confront ourselves and identify our gaps.

"This is important with the tough matches ahead of us in the AFF Women's Championship, and we must start matching the intensity from these friendlies."