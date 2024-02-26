ST Full-time Report: Lion City Sailors sign $2.2m ex-PSV player | Get shooting tips from a national netballer

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors have made another big signing in former PSV Eindhoven midfielder Bart Ramselaar. Dutch media reported that Ramselaar, who had made several appearances for the Netherlands, cost €1.5 million (S$2.2 million) in transfer fees.

Meanwhile, national swimmer Nicholas Mahabir has revealed his battle with the Epstein-Barr virus, which has kept him out of competition for seven months. The 18-year-old tells my colleague David Lee his struggles and hopes.

Finally, in our Play of the Month series, national netballer Toh Kai Wei offers pointers on how to become a sharp shooter.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out the Sport section on the ST website.