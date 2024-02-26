ST Full-time Report: Lion City Sailors sign $2.2m ex-PSV player | Get shooting tips from a national netballer

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors have made another big signing in former PSV Eindhoven midfielder Bart Ramselaar. Dutch media reported that Ramselaar, who had made several appearances for the Netherlands, cost €1.5 million (S$2.2 million) in transfer fees.
Meanwhile, national swimmer Nicholas Mahabir has revealed his battle with the Epstein-Barr virus, which has kept him out of competition for seven months. The 18-year-old tells my colleague David Lee his struggles and hopes.
Finally, in our Play of the Month series, national netballer Toh Kai Wei offers pointers on how to become a sharp shooter.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out the Sport section on the ST website.
Former Dutch international Bart Ramselaar is Lion City Sailors’ latest million-dollar signing
Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic, who had worked with Ramselaar at top-tier Dutch club Utrecht, says he will be an asset to the team with his speed and intelligent link-up play.
S’pore swimmer Nicholas Mahabir gets incurable virus, Paris 2024 dreams in doubt
The 18-year-old, who holds three national breaststroke records, realised something was wrong when he started having fainting spells last year.
A swimmer’s story: One error, many tears and Olympic redemption
This story is simply about a good day. A day which makes the decision to pursue sport as a career worth it. A day which vindicates practice and justifies the pain, writes Rohit Brijnath.
National women’s floorball coach Lim Jin Quan steps down, citing the job’s demands
Singapore Floorball Association president Ben Ow says Lim has left a legacy with his contributions since coming on board in 2019.
Beyond the A levels, S’porean student-athletes find reward in sport
They have had to overcome different challenges while preparing for their A levels in 2023, but share something in common – they found solace in sports.
ST Sports’ Play of the Month – Netball
In the second of ST Sports’ monthly series, national netballer Toh Kai Wei shares tips on how to excel in the sport.
New-look Albirex suffer heavy defeat in pre-season opener
The six-time Singapore Premier League champions, who are competing as a local outfit for the first time this year, have much work to do ahead of the season’s kick-off in May.
8-year-old chess player who represents S’pore becomes youngest to beat a grandmaster
Ashwath Kaushik beat 37-year-old Jacek Stopa at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus-Open on Feb 18.
397 volunteers honoured at Team Nila Awards; new leadership initiative announced
A new leadership programme for volunteers aims to enable them to take on higher roles ahead of key events such as the World Aquatics Championships which Singapore is hosting in 2025.
S’pore’s Tia Rozario soaring in Year of the Dragon with another two indoor jump records
This is the second time she has rewritten her indoor triple and long jump national records this month.
