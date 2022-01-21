Linganomore will relish the 2,000m trip

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(7) SYBARIS came back after a long break and showed her true form. She should make her presence felt. (3) HALLOWEEN is dropping in distance. If she settles, she could flash home despite the wide draw. The recent maiden winner (5) CORAL DAWN could overcome a wide draw and get into the reckoning. (8) FULL ROYALTY second-up and could come on heaps.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) VAL D'ORCIA looks well-above average but was rested and gelded after his first defeat. If ready, he could resume his winning ways despite giving big weight to all. (3) ABOUT TO STORM and (4) WHAFEEF finished together to get close in the Secretariat. They should go close. (6) SUPREME WARRIOR was backed when winning on debut and could be anything. (7) WHAT A HONEY disappointed last time but will appreciate the extra distance.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(9) BON VIVANT won her last start and could go in again. (7) ELUSIVE CURRENT is having her peak run and could feature. Stable companion (1) HAWKER TYPHOON is racing in new surroundings. A 4kg claim could see her get into the shake-up. (3) ADMIRE ME has been sparingly raced but has ability. She must be respected.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(6) LINGANOMORE will enjoy the extra distance. Despite carrying 1/2kg more, she could do it again. (1) MIKE'S CHICK should be cherry-ripe but needs to behave at the start. (2) UN DEUX TROIS is honest and should give another true performance. (8) ARYAAM could have her consistency rewarded as a bottom weight.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

On collateral form, there should not be much to choose among (2) BELLA SWAN, (3) LADY CALAVERA, (4) RABIA THE REBEL, (5) LIVERPOOL LEGEND, (6) STUNNING KITTEN, (7) FASINADA, (10) THREE HILLS and (13) KOOPA TROOPA. Luck in running could be the decider.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) SUPREME DANCE is making her track debut and should give her rivals a run for the money. (4) FLYING BULL is holding form and should be involved in the finish again. (11) FIRE FLOWER and (8) CASTLE DURROW should get close again. Either could gain the upper-hand.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) ARAGOSTA has matured and finished a good third in the Dingaans. However, he should expect serious challenges from stable companion, the filly (7) CLAFOUTIS, and (4) PLATINUM SKY, who is on the up. The other filly, (8) SHINING ARMOUR, won easily on debut and the form has been franked.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(1) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT always tries his best and should give another honest show. The last of his six wins was only three starts ago. (8) SAY WHEN is coming off a rest. If ready, she should make a race of it. (6) GRAPPLER should enjoy the extra trip and could have a say. (2) THEORY OF FLIGHT is holding form and should not be far off. (7) BALLON D'OR recorded all three wins at this track and cannot be ignored.

RACE 9 (1,450M)

(5) CASTLE CORNER needed his last run and could turn it around with (8) EURO CENT. Euro Cent's stablemates, (1) SACRED LOTUS, (3) SUPER AGRA and (6) CLEVELAND, are also capable of pulling it off. (10) DAWN OF A NEW ERA pulled up distressed last time. If he can overcome his wide draw, he could win.