Lin Dan's S'pore Open date

Lin Dan may have more than revenge in mind as he heads to badminton's Singapore Open from April 9-14 as part of a Chinese team of 35.

The two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion was beaten by Loh Kean Yew in the Thailand Masters men's singles final last month, and a rematch could be on as the Singaporean is also in the running to make the main draw.

"Super Dan" has proven a divisive figure in previous visits here, thrilling the crowd with his ferocious attacking play but angering fans when he conceded the final to teammate Chen Jin in 2011, citing a stomach ailment.

While he did not address a potential rematch with Loh, the world No. 12 said: "I have registered for quite a number of tournaments this year including the Singapore Open. I'm hoping to earn as many points as possible, to improve my ranking. I hope to get mentally prepared before the Olympic qualification commences (in May)."

Lin, 35, will not be the only Olympic champion and former world No. 1 set to light up the BWF World Tour Super 500 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

World No. 4 Chen Long, the reigning Olympic men's champion, will be looking to end his Singapore hoodoo. His best finish in three visits was the quarter-finals in 2016.

Women's world No. 22 Li Xuerui, the 2012 Olympic women's champion, is on the comeback trail after a serious knee injury in 2016.

Li, runner-up in Singapore in 2013 and 2014, said: "It's been a long time since I competed in Singapore. Qualifying for the Olympics is my target. I'm building up my stamina and pace, getting ready for the upcoming tournaments when the qualifying period starts."

Other big names who have confirmed their entry include 2016 champion Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal from India.

Malaysia's 2016 Olympic silver medallists - mixed doubles pair Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon and men's doubles combination of Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong - are also registered for the event.

Indonesia has also lined up a number of Singapore Open winners, including reigning men's doubles champions Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan, 2015 men's doubles champions Ricky Karanda Suwardi and Angga Pratama, and 2013 winner Tommy Sugiarto. The entry deadline is Feb 26.

Loh said: "It's great that the Singapore Open is attracting so many big names. It will be good exposure for us local players. It is up to us to fight and make it to the main draw and I'm looking forward to a good run."

•Tickets available via Sports Hub Tix and APAC Tix. Early-bird ticket sales end Feb 28