In a training feat by Daniel Meagher, Lim's Lightning went one better in the $1 million Kranji Mile yesterday to prove he was still the equine king in Singapore.

With vast improvement in just one start, after his sixth placing in his first race of the 2022 campaign, the reigning Horse of the Year produced a superb turn of foot under jockey Wong Chin Chuen to capture the International Group 3 and Singapore Group 1 race in 1min 33.25sec - and rewrite the record for the 1,600m on the long course.