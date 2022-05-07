Lim hoping for a romantic day

It is good to have three winners, but five would have been better, said newly licensed trainer Richard Lim.

In racing parlance, it is akin to three being "standard time" in terms of race timings clocked.

So, at least, the former jockey felt his performance thus far is not sub-standard.

Long-time assistant trainer to Steven Burridge and then Jason Lim (no relation), Lim has been paddling his own canoe since he got his trainer's licence in January.

Granted, the 40-year-old has kicked off with a relatively small yard of 17 horses, but he felt luck had not been on his side a couple of times.

"To be honest, I was expecting slightly better than three winners, but I can't complain," said the Penang-born Singaporean.

"Maybe two more would have been nicer. Songgong Hera nearly won at my very first day (Jan 15) and he ran well again at his last start.

"Vgor was disappointing at his last start, but I'm sure he can bounce back. Metal World is also running well and can win again.

"My staff and I are working hard at the stable, and I'm sure we'll have a few more winners in the coming meetings."

If that wish comes true in tomorrow's $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over the Poly 1,000m, it will represent a perfect strike rate of 100 per cent.

Lim saddles only one runner, Romantic, after his other entry, Kakadu, was scratched.