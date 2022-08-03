Lillian Louise Higgs

Q Who is your favourite athlete?

A Michael Phelps is just so impressive, how he was just an elite athlete for so long. He went through a lot of hard things but was able to come out on the good side and ended his career really well.

Q What's your favourite food?

A It would probably be pizza just because you can put so many different toppings on it and make it whatever you're feeling like having that day.

Q Who's your favourite singer?

A It depends on the mood... right now I'm really liking Harry Styles.

Q If you weren't swimming, would there be any other sport that you'd be doing?

A Maybe volleyball. I think it'd be a fun sport to do.

Q What's special about the Bahamas?

A We have over 700 islands and cays in our archipelago, so it's not just one island, it's a few different ones that make up the whole nation, so that's pretty cool.