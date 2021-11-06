Lightning goes for Gold

After missing the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Oct 16 with minor abrasions from a fall during his afternoon walk on Cup eve, Kranji's highest-rated galloper Lim's Lightning is back on track for the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m tomorrow week.

The Lion City Cup-Raffles Cup hero received glowing reports after his gallop last Saturday and his trial on Wednesday.

"On that trial, he's 100 per cent to run in the Gold Cup," said trainer Daniel Meagher.

"He pulled up really good after the trial. Touch wood, everything goes smoothly this time."

The Australian is not worried about the Gold Cup trip, after analysing the sectional times of the QEII Cup over 1,800m, won by Hard Too Think.

"That's when I probably realised he would have led - and probably would have won. The Gold Cup is only 200m more, so I thought why not?

"He has never run past 1,600m but he has not shown me that he wouldn't get 2,000m."