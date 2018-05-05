Light load favours Prawn Baba

RACE 1 (1,000M)

4 Styling City has to carry a seven-pound (3.18kg) penalty for winning last time out. But he won by six-and-a half-lengths, so it's hard to see it making that much of a difference.

5 Quadruple Double and 3 Speed Vision, who filled the placings behind, would have to pull something out of the locker to beat Styling City.

6 Romantic Bonanza makes his debut. A son of Savabeel out of the Listed-winning sprinter Glam Slam, he could make his presence felt in this spot.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

2 Good Choice Ahead could not get a clear crack at them at his first run down in class. But, this time out, he should be able to atone.

5 Penzance drops to Class 5 for the first time. He's a beautiful horse who has taken time to acclimatise and he's worth watching.

3 The Show also drops in grade, making his Class 5 debut. A four-time winner in higher grades, he can't be dismissed from a good draw with Zac Purton aboard.

8 The Legend deserves consideration on his return to Sha Tin.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

1 Yourthewonforme returns to Class 5 after six unplaced runs in Class 4. He was a winner of three of his four starts in Class 5 earlier this season.

3 Kwaichung Brothers generally runs well over this course and distance and he is drawn to get the right run.

9 Otouto carries only 115 pounds with Victor Wong's claim and he should be improved with a run under his belt.

14 Winningli can finish around the mark.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

G3 QUEEN MOTHER MEMORIAL CUP

3 Prawn Baba might end up in a perfect-trailing position tactically. He has only 115 pounds to carry and he was tough on the speed to win last time out.

1 Eagle Way, last year's winner, ran a terrific race for third behind Pakistan Star last weekend. He has to carry 133 pounds, but he's in form and can take this race again.

2 Exultant, the Hong Kong Derby placegetter and likely to start favourite, looks well-treated at the weights and must be considered.

8 Goldfield is a whopping 23 pounds out of the handicaps but, with no weight on his back, the Argentinian Group 1 winner could place at monster odds.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

8 Super Eighteen has not lived up to some early promise, but he has run well enough at his last couple of runs and Victor Wong's claim is a big help.

2 Have Fun Together gets blinkers for the first time and the return to 1,200m should prove a plus.

4 Little Bird stuck on well enough last time out. If he can get it easy enough near the speed, there's no reason he can't run well again.

10 Gracious Ryder finally scored again last time out. It remains to be seen if he can put together two in a row.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

11 Mighty Maverick continues to shed ratings points and has shown glimpses of form at his last couple. So it won't take much in this race for him to win.

13 Showing Character has generally been better at Happy Valley with two wins but he has placed at Sha Tin before. Perhaps now is the time worth chancing him back at the bigger track.

5 Fire And Gold ran on well last time out and can't be dismissed.

12 Very Sweet Orange creates interest stepping up to 1,200m.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

5 Happy Sebring has blinkers on for the first time, so he might be able to settle closer. If he can handle the headgear, he could win.

14 Triumphant Light is back up in grade and, if he can race handy from gate 3, he's a player.

3 Nice Kick has mixed his form but he's a chance with the right run.

4 Flame Lily showed a glimpse of ability last time out and could take another step forward.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

3 Montreal, a newcomer, looks a promising sprinter off the back of two wins at Wyong and Randwick in December and his recent trial was very encouraging.

5 Refined Treasure has done everything right at his last two starts and it's not a big leap to think that he could still win.

11 Amazing Star will have taken physical improvement from the months on the sidelines and Victor Wong's claim does take him down to a miniscule 106 pounds.

8 Alcari can't be written off.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

6 Giant Turtle is racing well currently. The claim of Victor Wong takes him down to 115 pounds and this might be enough to give him another victory.

2 Circuit Glory is another who has found form in recent starts. He'll be right in contention.

7 Fiama is a promising horse who won very nicely last time out, atoning for a luckless effort the start before. He bears close watching again.

11 Sangria is honest and should be making ground late.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

3 Lucky Hero sports blinkers for the first time and the switch back to Zac Purton is a positive. His first two runs were very good.

13 Raging Storm simply had to work too hard last time out at his first attempt in Class 3. He's clearly a talent. If he is able to cross and lead, he can race away from them.

4 Midnight Rattler is at a point where he should be able to figure again. His last run was better, too.

11 Royal Mojito should enjoy a better run in transit. Don't overlook.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

6 Hezthewonforus, who is second-up in Hong Kong and gets a four-pound weight swing in his favour for a three-quarter length last-start defeat.

3 Win Beauty Win, who beat Hezthewonforus, won in the style of a nice horse. The step-up to 1,400m suits him and he's a threat.

14 Hard Ball Get has no weight on his back with Victor Wong's claim and can get into the finish.

8 Hang's Decision backs up after running well for third on the dirt. He is the course-record holder and might just be returning to form.

• Comments by Andrew Hawkins, courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club