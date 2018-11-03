Light Load favours glorious forever

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6 Hainan Star ran well enough on debut when second to Strathallan, who he meets again here. However, it was his recent trial that caught the eye, where he looked to have taken plenty of improvement from that first run. If so, he'll be hard to beat.

7 Perfect Match ran well enough for third in that same race. He's right in contention here off that formline and with natural progression.

8 Quadruple Double disappointed in that race but should be suited by the step-up to 1,200m, particularly with Victor Wong utilising his seven-pound (3.18kg) claim.

9 Wah May Princess - who, despite the name, is a gelding - can bob up on debut.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

4 Lightning Steed has disappointed over 1,200m in his last two runs and should be suited getting back to 1,000m, particularly with the wide draw. Expect significant improvement here.

1 Super Model ran well on debut, although he failed to live up to market expectations that day. In his next start, he weakened out badly. Both times, he had breathing issues. Those are unlikely to be any better here but he has talent, so he is a danger if he can breathe properly.

5 Diamond Master steps out for trainer Jimmy Ting for the first time. He is not the most straightforward customer and he has drawn awkwardly. But, if he can end up somewhere near the speed, he's not without a hope.

10 Multimillion looks best of the debutants.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

14 Fair Comment will never live up to the exploits of his sire So You Think or his dam Dariana, former stablemates who finished first and second respectively in the Group 1 Underwood Stakes (1,800m) at Caulfield in 2010. Still, he's at a mark where he appears capable of breaking through, especially now that he's getting up in trip. He bears close watching.

1 Chiu Chow Kid is racing well and it won't take much for him to break through. He is a leading contender.

2 Indigenous Star gets down into Class 5 and deserves plenty of respect.

5 Triumphant Light can't be overlooked.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

11 Savvy Seven has shown big improvement at every start, although it was probably the step-up in trip last start, more than anything, that helped him to jump out of the ground. The further step-up to a mile looks ideal and this looks a winnable race.

10 Righteous Mate has taken a long time to find his feet but his last-start effort behind Pakistan Friend suggests he's finally ready to make his mark in Hong Kong. Expect another strong performance.

7 Absolucool ran well for second last time out behind Happy Sebring. He has another awkward draw but he bears close watching.

6 Red Horse can get into the placings.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

1 Energetic Class had absolutely no luck in his first run back from a spell in mid-October. If he can get a clear run against this sort of competition, there's no reason he can't figure in the finish.

5 Follow Me looks to be a typical John Size slow developer. He improved from his first to his second start and he's sure to do the same again.

6 Brave Baby has trialled well enough to suggest that he can find form before too long.

10 Romantic Chef was terrible last time out but should relish the 1,400m and the removal of blinkers. He can jump out of the ground.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

1 Mr Lumieres had a number of things against him at Happy Valley first-up and should be suited getting back to the Sha Tin 1,000m. The extended band Class 3 conditions suit him, too, so he looks hard to beat.

3 Hinchinlove ran very well on debut. The former Australian galloper looks to have come to hand quickly and only needs to hold that form to be competitive here.

10 Styling City has a good draw over this course and distance and could naturally be expected to improve significantly, particularly with blinkers reapplied.

2 Patch Baby cannot be discounted back in trip.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

8 Glorious Forever makes his first attempt at Group company after impressing with his progression through the grades. He's won his last three starts very handily and looks a horse with the potential to make it to the very top. He may face pressure from his year-older brother Time Warp on the lead, but Glorious Forever does look to have a higher cruising speed and has also shown the tractability to sit off the leader should Time Warp want to take up the running. With only 113 pounds to carry, he's going to be very hard to beat.

1 Pakistan Star shoulders top-weight but deservedly so, too. He returns to 1,800m for the first time since the infamous "Pakistan Stop" debacle, where he brought himself to a halt after 200 metres. Still, those issues look to be in the past and he can capitalise if the speed is too hot.

4 Gold Mount steps out for Richard Gibson for the first time. If his new trainer can find an extra length or two, then the five-year-old can go to a new level this season.

2 Exultant ran well first-up and is not without a hope here.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

8 Sleep Education is still yet to get that elusive Hong Kong victory, but the South African import is edging ever closer to breaking through. He should be suited stepping up to 1,800m, the trip that brought out the best in his half-brother Horse Of Fortune. Perhaps Sha Tin might be the best move at this stage, too.

2 Cheerful Giggles has run well in two starts back from a spell for his new trainer Tony Millard. A bigger field here should suit and he can't be overlooked.

1 Helene Charisma is down in class and is capable of improvement at any time.

3 Famous Warrior was just nosed out fresh before a disappointing effort after a wide run last time out. He'll be in the mix.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

9 Mighty Maverick has improved at every start for Caspar Fownes since joining the trainer in July. Now, all the cards look to have fallen into place with the booking of Zac Purton, a good draw and, on paper, a winnable race. He should race handy and will be tough to run down.

2 Mr So And So looks suited back in grade but has to contend with the outside draw. Still, he should be performing well here and it won't be long before he breaks through.

4 Sacred Ibis showed a deft turn of foot at a number of his starts last season. He's a chance fresh under Douglas Whyte.

13 Relentless Me should enjoy every chance from gate 4.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

9 Harmony Hero didn't have the best of luck first-up but he was still disappointing to some extent. He gets blinkers on now and, if he can extract himself from the ruck from gate 1, he can win this. He needs to, though, if he is to emerge as a Hong Kong Classic Mile contender.

2 Coby Boy's hallmark has been his honesty. He's sure to be around the mark again.

10 Superich has won well in Class 3 in his last two starts. He's sure to be short again, but deservedly so.

11 Green Energy won nicely in early October. He looks to strike a similar race here.

•Comments by Andrew Hawkins, courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club