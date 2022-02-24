Lift for disability sports

The Singapore Disability Sports Council's (SDSC) bid to get more persons with disabilities (PWDs) to play sport and lead active lifestyles received a boost yesterday with a $30,000 donation from Certis.

Funds from the security firm will be used to start a programme, Dare to Dream, to get PWDs involved in sport and it will also support the national women's goalball team as they prepare for the July 23-30 Asean Para Games (APG) in Indonesia.

Certis and SDSC will work on a component of the programme called the Certis Superheroes Challenge - the company's employees will be trained as para sports facilitators - to identify new talent and groom the next generation of para-athletes.

Roadshows will be held later in the year to talent-spot PWDs by measuring their fitness, endurance, flexibility, speed and strength. A questionnaire on each participant's lifestyle, personality and interests will help match them with suitable sports using physical and mental profiling.

SDSC president Teo-Koh Sock Miang said at the launch of the programme: "Participation in sports is for everyone, regardless of potential and disability... I hope to see more partners follow in Certis' footsteps and take a leap of faith to contribute to disability sports in Singapore and together, we can make a difference."

Certis president and group chief executive officer Paul Chong said they "look forward to Certis employees being fully engaged in the activities and supporting this purposeful programme".

According to Sport Singapore's annual National Sports Participation Survey, 51 per cent of PWDs in Singapore participated in sport at any level in 2018.

This was a huge increase compared to 28 per cent in 2015 but SDSC hopes to build on this through community engagement.

Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and guest-of-honour at the event, said the Government will continue to facilitate partnerships and conversations to further develop disability sports.

Welcoming the move, national goalball player Joan Hung, 25, said sports and exercise can strengthen PWDs physically and mentally.

Goalball is a sport for the visually impaired and is played in teams of three, with points scored by rolling a ball into the opponents' net.

Certis' donation will also help with her team's training and equipment costs ahead of the 2022 APG.

Their last competitive outing was the Asia Pacific Invitational Goalball Tournament in Thailand in September 2019 and to help them regain their competitive edge, an Australian team will train and compete with them here for a few days next month.

Hung also hopes to gain more experience by going overseas. While she was initially disappointed by the multiple postponements of the APG, she said the team have learnt to cope with the changes and keep one another motivated.

She added: "After a while, I was quite fatigued but I just decided to keep training... We learnt to cope with it and tried to focus on what we could do instead."