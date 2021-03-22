Life ban for former Canada gymnastics coach

MONTREAL • Former Canadian women's gymnastics coach David Brubaker has been banned for life after an international investigation into multiple complaints against him, the sport's national governing body said.

Brubaker, who coached the Canadian team at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, was suspended by Gymnastics Canada in 2017 after he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual crimes.

He was acquitted in 2019 of the charges levelled by a former student relating to alleged incidents between 2000 and 2007, when the complainant was between the ages of 12 and 20. Details of the allegations were not revealed.

But Gymnastics Canada extended his suspension and launched its own probe in light of written complaints it received.

Brubaker's wife, Elizabeth, was also suspended in 2019 while she was an elite coach at the Bluewater Gymnastics Club in Sarnia, Ontario. Her suspension has been extended until Jan 18, 2024, the association said. It said an independent disciplinary panel found "Dave and Liz Brubaker did breach the relevant organisational Code of Ethics and Conduct policies for the 1996-2017 period the events allegedly occurred".

"The panel ruled that Dave Brubaker is permanently banned and prohibited from any future application or attempt to gain reinstatement, membership, or any other status with Gymnastics Canada member associations or clubs," it said in a statement.

Gymnastics Canada chief executive Ian Moss thanked the complainants for their "patience and bravery" and said it would provide more details once the appeal process is completed.

Brubaker could not be reached for comment but he and his wife have 15 days to appeal the verdict.

