Lerner spot-on, Kharisma delivers

An adamant Marc Lerner asserted that the wide draw led to Kharisma's downfall in his previous start as the $15 favourite.

From Gate 11 in the field of 11, his Stephen Gray-trained mount in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy over the Polytrack 1,200m was beaten for speed and was trapped wide.

He eventually finished fifth behind the prolific mare Celavi, who led throughout.

With a better draw (Gate 3) and improvement, as evident from his trial win and his sparkling final gallop, Kharisma gave Lerner the result he expected in Saturday's $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over 1,200m on turf.

But the Frenchman had to work overtime to beat the stubborn leader Lim's Dream by a neck. He clocked 1min 09.90sec. Third was Grand Koonta, three lengths away.

Raced by the Indonesian-owned Dago Stable, Kharisma has brought his win tally to 10 from 23 starts.

The five-year-old Australian-bred was second three times and third thrice as well. He has earned $513,371 in prize money.

"It's a well-deserved win," said Lerner, who won the Group 1 Singapore Derby and Queen Elizabeth II Cup with Hard Too Think for Gray last year.

"He had a good draw today and he followed the leader everywhere, and was too good. The leader put up a good fight, but Kharisma has such a will to win.

"I hope he can win a Group race one day. We'll aim him for the Lion City Cup and I hope he can get a ticket."

Kharisma will not be at his first stab at the 1,200m Group 1 classic named after Singapore. He was seventh to Lim's Lightning last year.

Then, the feature race was staged in April, but this year's edition has been pushed to Aug 14.