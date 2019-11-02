Leonard hits Spurs with the 'heart of a champion'

LOS ANGELES • Kawhi Leonard delivered 38 points, Montrezl Harrell chipped in 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated San Antonio 103-97 on Thursday to knock the Spurs off their undefeated perch.

Leonard, who did not dress for Wednesday's game at Utah so he could rest, also grabbed 12 rebounds for his first double-double this National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

"I have the heart of a champion and I just tried to stay focused," said the reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, who played seven terms in San Antonio until last summer.

He has now scored 30 or more points in three of his first five games with the Clippers (4-2), who signed him as a free agent during the off-season.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and Derrick White added 20 for the Spurs, who suffered their first loss of the campaign, dropping to 3-1.

San Antonio traded Leonard to the Toronto Raptors after his relationship with the team deteriorated but the move reinvigorated the All-Star forward, who went on to lead the Canadian team to their first NBA title.

However, he could not resist the lure to return to his home town and take up the challenge of leading the Clippers, who have never gone past the second round of the play-offs, to their maiden championship.

Hailing him as "one of the hardest working players on and off the court in the NBA", coach Doc Rivers said: "From where he started to where he is at now is amazing. Every young player who has a chance to see the work, should understand you don't get better without the work."

Elsewhere, undrafted Kendrick Nunn scored a career-high 28 points to power the Miami Heat (4-1) to a 106-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks (2-3).

The guard has exploded onto the scene as an NBA rookie and is now the all-time leader for most points through the first five games for an undrafted player with 112 points. He overtook Connie Hawkins' 105-point mark set 50 years ago while playing for the Phoenix Suns.

Calling it "surreal", Nunn said he was grateful that the Heat took a chance on him as "all I needed was the opportunity".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE