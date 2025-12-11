Lelah Doroh bids for 10th career win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Two domestic G3 races stand out as the highlight of a weekend of racing in Riyadh

Lelah Doroh (Camilio Ospina) recording his ninth career win in Taif on Aug 15. Trainer Ahmed Mohamoud will next saddle the five-year-old in the Group 3 JCSA Board of Directors Cup (2,000m) at King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh on Dec 13.

- Lelah Doroh tops a field of seven runners for one of the feature races of the weekend at King Abdulaziz Racecourse – the 165,000 riyal (S$57,920) domestic Group Three JCSA Board of Directors Cup on Dec 13.

The Camilio Ospina-ridden five-year-old landed his ninth career success for the White Stable of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz & Sons in Taif three starts ago and has since run second in Riyadh before finishing seventh over this 2,000m trip in the Group 2 HRH Prince Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Cup.

Ibn Toulon was fourth that day and re-opposes under Alexis Moreno, with the White Stable further represented by Dhydan and jockey Fawaz Alshammari.

The Red Stable of Prince Faisal Bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz make up nearly half of the field with three runners – top-rated of them being Ricardo Ferreira’s mount Tahzeem, who ran fifth in the HRH Prince Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Cup and has since finished third in last weekend’s 2,400m domestic Group 1 The Crown Prince Cup for locally bred horses.

Mashmookh finished down the field in that and goes to post again for jockey Adel Alfouraidi with the Red Stable trio completed by Abo Shaikhah and Tariq Almansour.

Race 11 on Dec 13 is an 120,000 riyals Open over 1,600m and features White Stable’s field Irish import Kortez Bay, who left the yard of Sheila Lavery in County Meath, where the four-year-old was a winner of two of his 18 starts.

Bader Rizaiq’s runner will have his mettle tested on local debut as he goes up against a quality field of 15 rivals including the consistent Final Destination for Ferreira, trainer Thamer Aldaihani and owner Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Almalek Alsabah and the Nicolas Bachalard- handled Henry Q.

The Arabian Horses Open, staged as the eighth event also over 1,600m and worth 120,000 riyals, looks a great opportunity for Turki Al Khalediah II to win again under Alfouraidi.

He was last seen triumphing in Taif in September having strung together a sequence of three wins in Riyadh last season and is well clear of his 18 competitors on the figures.

The second domestic Group 3 takes place on Dec 12 and sees 17 juveniles compete for 165,000 riyals in the Ministry of National Guard Cup (1,600m).

The Red and White Stables, along with Aldaihani, have a strong representation being responsible for over half of the field.

All have impressive last-time-out winners to rely on with perhaps the most taking being White Stable’s Alhisham, who scored by over seven lengths on debut in November.

Also on Friday, 10 runners will go on trial in the 120,000 riyals Prep for the King Saud Cup over 2,000m headed by Red Stable’s strong stayer My Frankel, and 16 have been declared for a competitive sprint in the 150,000 riyals JCSA Cup over 1,200m. JOCKEY CLUB OF SAUDI ARABIA