Leicester Tigers' Brown banned for two weeks after swearing

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Premiership - Leicester Tigers v Saracens - Welford Road Stadium, Leicester, Britain - February 19, 2023 Leicester Tigers' Mike Brown celebrates scoring their third try Action Images/Peter Cziborra/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
May 04, 2024, 05:31 AM
Published
May 04, 2024, 05:31 AM

Leicester Tigers back Mike Brown has been handed a two-week ban for using foul language towards match officials after being sent off during the club's defeat by Bristol Bears on Saturday.

Brown, 38, was sent off in the 71st minute after making head contact in a tackle and swore at as he left Welford Road Stadium, with the Tigers losing the Premiership Rugby match 21-19.

The former England player was handed a five-week ban by an independent disciplinary panel, with three weeks suspended until the end of next season.

Brown was also ordered to give "a presentation on the values of the game which is to be recorded and shared for educational use and to help demonstrate why such behaviour will not be tolerated in rugby”.

"Such offending is a direct undermining of the authority of the match officials and an attack on the game's ethos and core values," the panel stated. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top