Legendary jockey Piggott dies, 86

LONDON • Legendary British jockey Lester Piggott, who rode a record nine Epsom Derby winners, died yesterday. He was 86.

He was in a hospital for a week in Switzerland, where he lived near Geneva since 2012. He was admitted to intensive care in 2007 due to a heart problem.

"Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning," said his son-in-law, trainer William Haggas.

Piggott is widely regarded as one of the greatest jockeys in history with over 5,000 winners worldwide, including Singapore and Malaysia.

Statues of "The Long Fellow" - his nickname due to being unusually tall for a flat jockey - adorn nine racecourses in England.

Only a week ago, one was unveiled at Ireland's premier racetrack The Curragh. The 11-time British champion rode 16 Irish classic winners at the track.

The three-time Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner's first Derby came when he was just 18 - on Never Say Die in 1954. His ninth and last, Teenoso, was in 1983.

He retired in 1985 to train. But that was brought to an abrupt halt by the conviction for tax fraud in 1987 that saw him serve a year in prison. He made a shock return after his release.

He rode on for another four seasons, with his most notable success when reunited with Vincent O'Brien to win the prestigious Breeders' Cup Mile on Royal Academy at the age of 54 in 1990.

Piggott rode his first winner, The Chase, at Haydock in 1948, when he was just 12.

His last win was on Palacegate Jack at the same track in 1994, a few weeks short of his 59th birthday. He retired for the final time in 1995.

He rode 4,493 winners, the third highest tally in British racing history, behind only Gordon Richards and Pat Eddery.

However, he played down his fame, declaring in 2015 that it would fade with time.

"I think a lot of older people still remember me. I'm probably famous to them, but the younger ones wouldn't really know who I am. Time goes by," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE