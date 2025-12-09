Legal Counsel may well hold court again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) VROOM VROOM ran a debut second to Gimmeanotherviking at Kenilworth on Nov 8. Hard to beat.

(1) SILVER SALUTE finished just over five lengths behind Call Me Secret on debut. Watch.

(3) LADY ORBIT ran just over six lengths behind Vroom Vroom on debut on Nov 8. Place claims.

(5) VIVO PER LEI has run two great races in a row. Place claims.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) BLACK ERIKA ran an improved third to Innerbloom on Nov 8. On that, she will take beating.

(5) FANTINE stayed on well for fourth in the same race as Black Erika on Nov 8. Watch her closely.

(3) WINTER IN AUCKLAND ran a fair race behind Innerbloom last time. Might trouble them all.

(1) SWIFT SERENITY is much better than her last run at Durbanville on Oct 25. The drop in trip is key.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) LOUI’S STAR ran third to Rose Woott at Kenilworth on Nov 19. She can shed maiden tag.

(8) PACIFIC WATERS ran fifth to Boozy Susie on Nov 2. Drawn tricky again, but still a threat.

(6) CASSANDRA was disappointing behind World First on Nov 19.

(2) BEAUTIFUL ONE ran fifth to Saachi One last time on Oct 18.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) PEACHES AND CREAM flew home late for fourth last time on Nov 10. Will love the 1,600m.

(6) HOMING PIGEON has run two excellent races in succession. The drop in trip to 1,600m will suit.

(1) HER WORLD ran a fair fifth to Rose Woott at Kenilworth on Nov 19. From a neat draw, she has a say.

(2) LILTING SONG is much better than her last run on Nov 19. She should be right there in the finish.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) ERIC LIDDELL ran a lovely third on Nov 19. Blinkers stay on, steps up in trip. Hard to beat.

(6) FAST AND FREE ran a terrific second to World First on Nov 19. Blinkers did the trick. Go close.

(11) SEAFARER stayed on well for second to Clouds Clearing at Fairview on Oct 31. Has claims.

(10) PHANTOM MAN ran a better race on Nov 19, but he has drawn wide. One for the quartet.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(7) PUSHING LIMITS ran third to Dawn’s Early Light on Oct 29. She will be thundering home late.

(1) COUNTRY TIME won a good race at Durbanville on Oct 15.

(4) MORFELIHA won really well at Kenilworth on Nov 2. She is clearly still improving.

(2) CHAMPAGNE MAC will need to improve quite a bit, but has dropped further in the ratings.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) WINTER SNAP won a good race on Nov 15. Despite the top weight, he will go close again.

(6) DEMANDING DAVE won a great race beating Churchillian on Nov 15. Big run in store again.

(4) ELUSIVE WINTER stayed on well for third to Winter Snap on Nov 15. The 4kg claim is key.

(2) BLACK CHEETAH caught the eye late for second on Nov 15.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(2) LEGAL COUNSEL won well at Kenilworth on Nov 8. Big chance again from a neat draw.

(3) GALLIC DREAM stayed on nicely for fifth to Outlaw King at Durbanville on Oct 18. Should be right there in the finish.

(6) CAPTAIN WEST ran a terrific second to Native Ruler on Nov 2. He will be competitive in this field.

(5) HIS MAJESTY powered home late behind It Is My Time on Nov 19. The step-up in trip to 1,500m suits.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(3) CHANCE ENCOUNTER must have a big winning chance in this field. The blinkers come on. From a neat draw, he will run a big race.

(1) CHARLIE BUCKET stayed on nicely for third to Man Of Consequence first-up on Nov 19. Now much fitter, he will be competitive.

(11) LOMU stayed on strongly for second to Diogenes on Oct 18. Drawn wide, but he can finish among the places.

(5) FORT LIAM could be the value horse for the quartet. Blinkers on. He will be doing some good work late.