Legacy Roar's first trial win

It is no fun finishing second. So, sometimes it is good to have things go your way.

Legacy Roar is no flashy competitor.

Formerly known as Beyond Compared, he had finished second in four trials, going back to September 2020.

So it must have been a good feeling to finally break through for a first trial win.

For sure, trainer Alwin Tan would have been pleased. So too jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim.

It was the second time that "Harry" Kasim had been legged up onto the four-year-old and his instructions would have been simple and to the point. "Go, win if you can."

Well, on the day, he certainly could.

In a trial which brought together just four runners, Legacy Roar always looked like he would break the duck.

There were no problems clearing the chute and the jockey soon had him settled at the withers of the front runner, Sunset.

As the white railings flashed by, Legacy Roar continued to stalk the speed. But he soon became bored and, at the 600m mark, he claimed the lead.

To their credit, Marc Lerner on Sunset and Manoel Nunes on Hero, refused to give up the fight.

They continued to hound him and, a furlong out, all three were in a line.

It was touch and go who would win. But a quick flick of the reins by A'Isisuhairi brought a response from Legacy Roar.

He would eventually beat Hero by a neck. Sunset held on for third, half a length in arrears.

Legacy Roar clocked a modest 62sec for the Poly 1,000m.

But it was a victory and all connected were glad to take it.

Although still winless from seven starts, Legacy Roar is still a young horse trying to find his feet.

His sire is I Am Invincible and we all know there is good blood running through his veins.

So far, he has not been able to put it all together. But he is getting there.

Maybe now that he has won something - albeit, a trial - the "real thing" could be coming up soon.

So remember the name. It is Legacy Roar.

What about Hero?

Well, he is a galloper going places.

Already a winner of two races, it was unfortunate that he had to find The Wild Bunch in a galloping mood last time out.

Indeed, at the business end of that 1,400m race on Feb 2, Hero was going better than any of his rivals.

But The Wild Bunch had stolen the lead and the gap was too wide to pull back.

Still, his trainer Tim Fitzsimmons would have been pleased with his performance.

Hero has been a regular money-spinner for the in-form trainer and Buffalo Stable.

His campaign this season brought in two wins and his only start this year was that second-placed effort.

Hero is far from the finished product. Right now, Fitzsimmons has got him as tight as a piano wire.

He lost no marks taking second to Legacy Roar.

It was a good trial. Next time out, it could be a third win for this progressive racer.