Lee's back for second 'family'

Losing wing attack Kimberly Lim to a serious injury was a blow to Singapore's hopes of reclaiming the netball gold at next month's SEA Games but an able replacement has been found - Vanessa Lee.

Lim, 24, tore her Achilles tendon at last week's M1 Nations Cup and, needing cover, coach Natalie Milicich has turned to a familiar face.

Lee is a former national captain with 100 caps and led the Republic to a silver medal at the Asian Netball Championship in September last year. A month later, she announced she was taking a break from the international game but has been training regularly with the national team since April.

Lee, who plays wing defence or centre, turns 36 this month. The next oldest in the 12-player Singapore SEA Games squad are captain Charmaine Soh, Kwok Shuyi and Carmen Goh. All are 29 this year.

Milicich said yesterday: "She brings that calmness, experience and leadership. We've lost a key player in Kimberly, so being able to replace her with a player like Vanessa is very fortunate for us."

For Lee, her time away made her realise how much she missed the camaraderie. She said: "There are definitely other parts like playing competitively at a high level, but ultimately, it's teammates that matter.

"Being in a team sport, the team become second family. They're the people you see the most other than your family, and they are the ones you grow closer to and share a lot of things with."

This is her second comeback. In 2012, she retired after winning the Asian title in Colombo, only to return and captain the team from 2016 till last October.

SEA GAMES NETBALL

SINGAPORE TEAM Charmaine Soh (captain), Aqilah Andin (vice-captain), Vanessa Lee, Melody Teo, Toh Kai Wei, Lee Pei Shan, Sindhu Nair, Kwok Shuyi, Carmen Goh, Tan Xin Yi, Jamie Lim, Angelina Lim. FIXTURES Nov 25: v Philippines Nov 27: v Brunei Nov 28: v Thailand Nov 29: v Malaysia Dec 1: Semi-finals Dec 2: Final

She skipped last month's Nations Cup owing to work commitments but still attended training in the build-up because Milicich wanted "those who are not involved in the tournament to still stay engaged and train with the team so, even if you're not selected, you'll know what is going on".

The SEA Games netball tournament in Laguna, the Philippines, is scheduled for Nov 25-Dec 2 and Singapore will be doing double training sessions daily as part of their final preparations.

Milicich said one key area they will be focusing on is filling the gap left by Lim. She said: "It's a tough process. We were reliant on Kimberly so we need to find a starting wing attack. We're looking at the options."