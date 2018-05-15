Lees aim to be first MMA sibling champs

The tight-knit bond of one family will take centre stage for One Championship's Unstoppable Dreams event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Mixed martial arts fighter Angela Lee and her younger brother Christian will feature in two of the night's three world title bouts as they bid to become the sport's first sibling champions.

Both are coached by their father Ken, a Singaporean based in Hawaii for the last 15 years.

"This is going to be a really big night for my family. It's something Christian and I have talked about since we were kids and emotions are running high," Angela said at yesterday's press conference at Marina Bay Sands.

Undefeated in eight fights, the reigning women's atomweight (52kg) title holder faces Japanese fighter Mei Yamaguchi (17-10-1) in the night's main event.

The pair clashed previously at the same venue in May 2016 for the atomweight belt.

Angela narrowly eked out a decision victory, the only time in her career she has been taken the distance of five rounds.

Angela, 21, who is making her comeback to the cage following a car accident in Hawaii last November, said: "I've been working hard and I feel like I'm in the best possible mindset.

"We're both explosive fighters and I think it's going to be a knockout kind of night.

"I know she's been working hard too and I'm not expecting the same fighter from two years ago. At the same time, I'm not the same fighter I was two years ago either."

The 35-year-old Yamaguchi was bullish and said: "I don't need a decision against Angela. It is going to end early. I will work hard on the ground of course but I want to show more of my stand-up game too."

Christian (9-1-0) faces a rematch of his own against Martin Nguyen for the featherweight (70kg) belt. The Australian, also the lightweight (77kg) champion, handed Christian his only loss via a first-round guillotine choke in August 2016.

Christian, 19 and bidding to become One's youngest male champion, said: "The last time we fought I was still very young in my career. I have a new sense of maturity now.

"I'm bigger, stronger, faster and smarter and, on Friday night, I will end up with the belt."

The 29-year-old Nguyen (10-2-0) was dismissive of the threat awaiting him and made an oblique reference to Christian with the hashtag #yourenotready on social media recently.

He said: "That's all fun and games, mind games. I'm sure he's well-prepared.

"I'll leave that in the minds of the media how they want to play it - and in the mind of Christian."