Lee tames world No. 1 Momota

LONDON • Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia defeated world No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan for the first time in his career yesterday to reach the All England Open semi-finals.

The world No. 10 fended off a late fightback from the Japanese before pulling off a 21-16, 21-19 win in 54 minutes at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Lee, 22, had lost in all six previous meetings with the two-time world champion, with their last encounter at last year's Malaysian Masters.

"It's a very big moment for me in my career," said the Malaysian. "This is my first win against Momota... I'm very happy...

"I did a lot of studying about Momota. Every time I played him, it seems like there's a big gap between us. I know Momota is very tough; you have focus on every shot and every moment.

"The All England Open is a very big competition for all players. All the players dream about it. So for me, I want to enjoy this moment."

For Momota, it was his first international tournament since winning the Malaysian Masters in February last year. Following that victory, he fractured his eye socket in a vehicle crash that claimed the life of his driver.

The 26-year-old is facing a battle to regain form ahead of this year's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, after being off the tour for more than a year. He missed out on a comeback in Thailand in January after testing positive for Covid-19, which led to the Japan squad pulling out of the Bangkok events.

"I did not play well and I was rushing through the match and that's why I couldn't play my game," he said.

For Lee, it would be his second semi-final appearance in the All-England after bowing out to eventual champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark last year. In the last-four today, he will take on Dutchman Mark Caljouw.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK