Lee recovering well, says Malaysia coach Misbun

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian men's singles head coach Misbun Sidek has reassured badminton fans that veteran Lee Chong Wei, who is undergoing treatment in Taiwan for a respiratory ailment, is on the recovery trail.

He had contacted the 36-year-old star and received a positive update on his condition.

"I have been sending (him) SMS and he responded that he was doing well. Told me not to worry," he said.

The 58-year-old added that he only texted Lee as he wanted to respect the privacy of the Commonwealth Games champion.

The former world No. 1 withdrew from the World Championships in Nanjing earlier this month and the ongoing Asian Games to take time out to battle the problem, and it is understood that he will be in Taiwan for two months.

On the abject performance of Malaysia's shuttlers at the Asiad, where none progressed past the quarter-finals as the team failed to win a medal for the first time in 32 years since Seoul 1986, Misbun also revealed that Lee refrained from directly mentioning the players who were involved in Indonesia.

However, concern was expressed over the future of the country's most successful sport.

"He did not comment on the achievement of the young players and he understood the situation now," Misbun said. "I believe in his heart, the words are the same that is for us (singles players) to be more effective and (we) should give more exposure to young players."

Lee's health condition has been under scrutiny after the Badminton Association of Malaysia issued a statement late last month, saying he was unwell and suffering from a respiratory-related disorder which rendered him unable to carry out physical activities.

BERNAMA