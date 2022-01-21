Lee quits Malaysia national team to go independent

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian badminton ace Lee Zii Jia, ranked seventh in the world, has quit his country's national team to play as an independent, reports said yesterday.

Lee has been touted as the heir to Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei, rising rapidly up the rankings and scoring a breakthrough victory at the All England Open last year. But the 23-year-old has performed poorly in recent months.

He lost to China's Chen Long at the Olympics and retired with an injury in the quarter-finals of the world championships last month.

After weeks of speculation, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Norza Zakaria confirmed that Lee had quit the body earlier this month.

"We see Zii Jia as an asset and we tried to persuade him (to stay) because we have groomed him since he was 13," he was cited as saying by The Star newspaper.

"Now that he has reached this stage, winning the All England, we certainly didn't want to lose him because he has a bright future. However, he told us that he's no Lee Chong Wei and he cannot cope with the pressure."

It was not clear why Lee cut ties with the body, but he could face sanctions. Previously, BAM banned Tan Chun Seang from playing in Asian countries for two years after he quit the national team.

However, world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark voiced support for Lee's decision.

"If a player... feels it's best for him to follow another path where he is more independent as a player, then that is what he should do," tweeted the Olympic gold medallist.

"It's his career and his life after all."

While Lee did not state his reasons, it was suggested that a lack of support from the Malaysian government played a part in his decision.

In a Jan 9 opinion piece "Don't abandon our athletes" in The Star, journalist Nathaniel Tan described how tough it was to be a professional athlete in the country.

He wrote: "It's a huge gamble, to put aside further education and other opportunities, just to try and compete competitively at a global level. If you don't end up being among the very best in the world, competing against players with tonnes of resources behind them, you may end up with nothing.

"If we want Malaysian champions to make it, we have to mould them into champions."

Tan gave an example of a recent controversy which emerged last week when it was announced former world No. 5 squash player Low Wee Wern would be dropped from Malaysia's sports programme.

The government's decision was conveyed unilaterally through the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia, without any direct discussion or consultation with Low.

Low said she could understand the budget cuts in a time of Covid-19 and floods, and if the government really felt she had nothing left to give.

But she added that it was a little painful to be so unceremoniously let go, with no conversation and with such short notice.

Tan also suggested there is a lesson for the country to learn, particularly when Loh Kean Yew, 24, who was born and raised in Penang, got a better offer and support from Singapore, became a Singaporean in 2015, and triumphed in the world championships last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK