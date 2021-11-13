Lee pepper sprayed and abused in LA

LOS ANGELES • American Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Sunisa Lee has revealed that she was recently pepper sprayed in an anti-Asian attack while out with friends in Los Angeles.

She said in an interview with media outlet PopSugar posted on Wednesday that she and a group of Asian friends were waiting for an Uber ride when a car drove by with its occupants shouting slurs and telling them to "go back to where they came from".

She was also pepper sprayed on her arm as the car sped away.

"I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off," said Lee, who is of Hmong descent and whose parents emigrated to the United States from Laos.

"I didn't do anything to them, and having the reputation, it's so hard because I didn't want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen."

Lee, who lives in Minnesota, won the all-around gymnastics gold at the Olympic Games in July, succeeding defending champion Simone Biles after the latter withdrew with mental health issues.

The 18-year-old Lee, who also won a team silver and individual bronze on the uneven bars in Tokyo, is currently appearing on ABC television's Dancing With The Stars competition programme, and has committed to competing for Auburn University in Alabama.

The US experienced a surge in anti-Asian violence last year according to Federal Bureau of Investigation statistics, with activists attributing that to the rhetoric of former president Donald Trump, who characterised Covid-19 as the "China virus".

There were 9,081 incidents of racial attacks against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) that were recorded between March last year and June, according to a report published by the non-profit group Stop AAPI Hate.

In April, US karate Olympian Sakura Kokumai, a Japanese-American, described being targeted as she trained in a Southern California park by a man who hurled racist epithets at her.

US Olympic snowboard champion Chloe Kim, whose parents are from South Korea, also said in April that she receives racist abuse via social media on a daily basis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE