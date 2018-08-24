Lee guns for second One C'ship belt

On November 9, Angela Lee will aim to be the first two-division women's champion in One Championship history at the One: Heart of the Lion event in Singapore.

Not satisfied with holding the atomweight (up to 52kg) title, the popular 22-year-old submission specialist announced yesterday that she wants to be the first woman to hoist two One Championship belts by adding the strawweight division (up to 57kg) to her trophy cabinet.

Lee, born in Vancouver to a Chinese Singaporean father and a Korean mother and currently based in Hawaii, tweeted: "Strawweight title. I am coming for you."

One Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed her double title attempt in Singapore at a press conference in Tokyo yesterday.

China's Xiong Jing Nan, 30, is the reigning strawweight champ and the boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist will defend her crown against Samara Santos on Sept 8 in Shanghai. The winner will face Lee.

"She is an opponent I really respect," Xiong, whose One Championship record currently stands at 12 wins, one loss and no draws, said of the undefeated Lee (9-0-0).

Lee was last in action in May when she defeated veteran Japanese fighter Mei Yamaguchi by unanimous decision to hold on to her atomweight belt, her fourth successful title defence.

If she wins the strawweight title, she would join male champions Martin Nguyen and Aung La N Sang as One's elite band of dual belt holders.

At yesterday's press conference, One Championship also announced it will stage its first live event in Japan next March. The promotion is adding new markets in Vietnam and South Korea and will be holding three events in Singapore (Feb 22, May 17, Nov 22) next year, up from two this year.

Chatri said: "Singapore is such an important market for One. Martial arts in Asia has no better place it can call home. For us to bump our shows in Singapore to three next year, it's natural progression.

"The fans in Singapore are incredibly passionate. They truly understand the real values of martial arts. I look forward to having more spectacular events in Singapore."