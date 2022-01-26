Lee finally free to play

KUALA LUMPUR • Lee Zii Jia finally got his wish granted - to become an independent shuttler.

The All England champion yesterday took to social media to announce that he would be allowed to pursue a professional career after "resolving the issue" with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

The Malaysian met BAM president Norza Zakaria to thrash out a deal to exempt him from a two-year sanction on Monday.

Another meeting was yesterday held between Lee, his representatives and BAM top officials that included deputy president Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos and secretary-general Kenny Goh.

"I am pleased to have had a private heart-to-heart meeting with BAM president Norza Zakaria together with my parents," the 23-year-old Lee said on Facebook, shortly after attending the "very positive" meeting at Academy Badminton Malaysia.

"I am happy that we have now resolved this issue with BAM after receiving blessings to become a professional player.

"My past and future achievements will always be the product of Norza, BAM and Malaysia. I am forever thankful (Norza) guided, nurtured and gave me the opportunity to serve the country that I love."

Lee also announced he would be donning national colours for the Feb 15-20 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, which serves as the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals qualifiers.

"I will commit myself for the Asia Team Championships. I hope this conclusion unites us as Malaysians and badminton fans," he said.

"Please continue to support BAM and also the country's professional players who are also nurtured by BAM because at the end of the day we are one."

Earlier this month, Lee had cut ties with BAM to play as an independent, citing pressure to live up to the retired Lee Chong Wei, Malaysia's greatest shuttler.

The body hit back by prohibiting him from competing in Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournaments for two years.

The BWF sanctions all important tournaments, and each country's domestic association is responsible for registering players - meaning BAM was able to block Lee from competing.

However, the ban triggered fury, with top international players condemning a move that could have prematurely ended the career of Malaysia's best hope to win the country's first Olympic gold.

Danish world No. 1 and Tokyo Games gold medallist Viktor Axelsen lent his support to Lee's case, tweeting he was "heartbroken" to see the news.

"Imagine yourself being in a position where you don't feel happy in your current workplace and want something to change. You express your thoughts to your boss and tell her/him you want to quit and find another place to work," he said.

"However, your boss is not happy about your decision and since they (have) the power to ban you from applying to jobs in your field, they might go ahead and do so. You just have to wait and see.

"Just listen how crazy this is. This is year 2022. Is this what we want for our sport?"

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE