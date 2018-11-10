Lee credits new coach Li for bronze

Singapore diver Timothy Lee won the bronze in the 3m springboard event in the Kuala Lumpur leg of the Fina Diving Grand Prix yesterday, and he believes national head coach Li Peng, appointed in April, was a major factor behind his medal.

The 23-year-old finished third with a 320.85 total, behind gold medallist Ooi Tze Liang of Malaysia (428.45) and Croatia's Hrvoje Brezovac (350.3). Lee's twin brother, Mark, finished fifth with 258 points.

"The medal was a surprise. This was my first individual event since (recovering from) an ankle surgery, and I feel like I'm improving, training under our new coach Li Peng," Timothy said in a phone interview.

The twins have endured a challenging 2018 - Timothy underwent ankle surgery in March, while Mark injured his back a month later.

Both returned to action at the Asian Games in August and finished a creditable fifth in the synchronised 3m springboard finals.

"He's very clear about what he wants, and he makes us focus on specific aspects in each dive and it's been effective. We're not just clocking training hours," said Timothy.

"I'm really thrilled by the medal and we're looking forward to the 3m synchronised event (today), and also coming back to compete in the Singapore leg of the Grand Prix after that."

