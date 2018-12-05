Lee could play Olympic qualifiers in May

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian badminton ace Lee Chong Wei is scheduled to return to training within two weeks.

The news was confirmed by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Norza Zakaria, who revealed that the three-time Olympic and World Championship silver medallist was in good shape after undergoing treatment in Taiwan for nose cancer.

"I understand Chong Wei has met his coach, Hendrawan, and expressed his intention to return to the court as soon as possible, but he needs to get permission from his doctor first," he said.

"For now, Chong Wei only performs physical exercise and has also visited other players during training sessions. For BAM, we want to let him go through the recovery process first as advised by the doctor."

Norza also felt that Lee would be ready to play in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers, which are scheduled to start in May.

The 36-year-old was initially unwell after returning from the Indonesian Open in July and underwent health checks at two specialist hospitals in Kuala Lumpur.

Doctors subsequently diagnosed him with early-stage nose cancer, and he was advised to get a second opinion and seek treatment.

The former world No. 1 returned to Malaysia in October after spending three months in Taiwan, and last month, he confirmed in a press conference that his cancer was in remission.

