Ledecky wins 1,500 easily but yet to finalise plans

LOS ANGELES • Katie Ledecky picked up where she left off in her first competition in a year, winning the 1,500m freestyle on Wednesday in the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, Texas.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist, who is gearing up for the pandemic-delayed Olympic Games, cruised to victory in 15min 42.92sec, with Ashley Twichell - already qualified to swim the 10km open water event in Tokyo - a distant second in 16:04.29. Erica Sullivan was third in 16:07.66.

"It feels good," Ledecky, whose 15 world titles are the most of any woman swimmer, said via a Zoom call. "It's good to see everyone and be in this environment and get the opportunity to race."

The long-distance press conference was part of the coronavirus safety protocols in place for the meet, which include mask-wearing on deck before and after races.

Ledecky, who owns the world record of 15:20.48, is the overwhelming favourite to capture the first women's 1,500m free Olympic gold when the event is added to the swimming programme in Japan. She is also targeting the 200m, 400m and 800m free and the 4x200m free relay.

But the 23-year-old, who has one gold from 2012 and four from 2016, admitted that with Covid-19 still casting a shadow, there are still plenty of "to be deciders" as she makes her final preparations.

That includes whether she will race the 1,500m again before the US Olympic swimming trials in June, and even what other events she will swim in the Pro Swim Series meet that runs till tomorrow.

"We have a plan, but it always changes," said Ledecky, who alongside her training partners have been tested three times a week.

"I didn't set too many expectations going into this first race and kind of knew getting the first race out of the way would be a milestone in this journey back to real racing, so I'm looking forward to the rest of the week."

Jordan Wilimovsky won the men's 1,500m in 15:15.28, while Will Gallant was second in 15:20.39 and Egypt's Marwan el Kamash third in 15:27.06.

The San Antonio meet also includes Caeleb Dressel, the 13-time world championship winner who could mount a challenge to equal Michael Phelps' record of eight golds at a single Games in Tokyo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE