Ledecky has big goals that will scare off Olympic rivals

LOS ANGELES • With five Olympic golds, a record 14 world titles and a string of world marks, Katie Ledecky is well on her way to becoming the greatest female swimmer.

So when the American says she has set "big, scary goals" for next year, it spells bad news for her rivals.

Ledecky is the world-record holder in the 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle and will swim all three events, plus the 200m, at the ongoing Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

It seems a matter of time before she eclipses compatriot Jenny Thompson's record of eight Olympic golds and it would be no surprise if the 22-year-old does so next year in Tokyo, where she is down to compete in all four events.

After a stunning Games debut in London where she won the 800m as a 15-year-old, Ledecky dominated in Rio by winning the 200m, 400m and 800m but she has no intention of dwelling on the past.

"I'm not really focused on comparing myself to 2016 or 2012, it's all just about my own goals," she said in a March interview posted on USA Swimming's website.

"Certainly, I have goals that are big and scary and exciting and are going to push me to try and be better over the next year and a half."

Since turning pro last year and leaving Stanford two years early, Ledecky has divided her time between working out at the Olympic Training Centre in Colorado Springs and competing.

She enters the world championships in South Korea in great form, having swam well at the Tyr Pro Series in Bloomington, Indiana, in May before competing in a small meet in California last month.

"I've been really happy to get a lot of long-course racing in," she said in another interview in May that was posted on the swimswam website. "I haven't really rested at all this year, which is a little different but I'm excited to see the payoff."

The only vulnerable spot in her arsenal would appear to be the 200m, in which she took silver two years ago in Budapest.

It is the only event where Ledecky does not have the fastest time of the year and Australian teen Ariarne Titmus leads a group of challengers ready to push her all the way. However, if winning the 200m is one of Ledecky's goals, then it would be a brave bet to go against her.

"I set big goals for myself right after Rio. I kind of set my new goals for this four-year chunk and I'm getting closer to making those goals happen in 2020," she said recently during an interview.

"I've set those goals out there for 2020. As we're getting closer I want to get closer to those goals."

REUTERS