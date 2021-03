Ledecky 'excited' by new 1,500m free race

LOS ANGELES • Five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky is powering through the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, with her sights still firmly set on making history at the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

The American, whose 15 world titles are the most of any female swimmer, adapted and adjusted along with the rest of the world when the crisis broke last year, but she is not giving any ground when it comes to her goals in the pool.

"I feel very good about those goals and feel like they still are in place for this year," Ledecky said before travelling to San Antonio, Texas for a meet this week, her first such trip in a year.

It is another step on the road to Tokyo, where Ledecky is eyeing an ambitious programme that she hopes will see her claim the first women's 1,500m gold medal awarded at the Games.

"I'm really excited that the 1,500m free is in the Olympics for the first time for women and that there's parity in the schedule between the men's and women's schedules," she said.

"It's been a long time coming. I know the history of US women's freestyle swimmers and I know there are a lot of women freestylers that haven't had those opportunities that I've had and didn't have the opportunity to swim the 1,500m or even other events in the Olympics."

Ledecky, who will also be targeting the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle and the 4x200m free relay, added: "I'm going to take up the opportunity and hopefully, get Team USA started on the right note for that event moving forward."

The odds are certainly in the world record-holder's favour, and the 23-year-old feels well-prepared despite the upheaval of coronavirus lockdowns in California and the continuing changes to health protocols.

For three months, she made do with swimming in a backyard pool and lifting weights in her apartment as facilities at Stanford University were shut down.

"Since the middle of last June is when Stanford opened back up. We have a lot of different protocols, one per lane or one per household so I live by myself, I've been one per lane for the past year," she said.

Ledecky and her training partners are tested for Covid-19 three times a week, and the American thinks she is ready for any health and safety protocols she will have to follow both at the US trials scheduled for June and at the Games, set to start on July 23.

"It'll be a different Olympics," said Ledecky, a veteran of the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games.

"It'll look and feel different. I'm trying to learn as much as I can about the protocols that will be in place so that nothing will catch me by surprise and I can have the best performances I can have."

